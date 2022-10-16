On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Top Twenty Five

The Associated Press
October 16, 2022 2:06 pm
< a min read
      

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record
Pts
Prv

1. Georgia (31)
7-0
1530
1

2. Ohio St. (17)
6-0
1509
2

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (31) 7-0 1530 1
2. Ohio St. (17) 6-0 1509 2
3. Tennessee (15) 6-0 1474 6
4. Michigan 7-0 1384 5
5. Clemson 7-0 1336 4
6. Alabama 6-1 1232 3
7. Mississippi 7-0 1173 9
8. TCU 6-0 1166 13
9. UCLA 6-0 1048 11
10. Oregon 5-1 953 12
11. Oklahoma St. 5-1 913 8
12. Southern Cal 6-1 861 7
13. Wake Forest 5-1 790 14
14. Syracuse 6-0 751 18
15. Utah 5-2 715 20
16. Penn St. 5-1 629 10
17. Kansas St. 5-1 599 17
18. Illinois 6-1 433 24
19. Kentucky 5-2 414 22
20. Texas 5-2 368 22
21. Cincinnati 5-1 321 21
22. North Carolina 6-1 210
23. NC State 5-2 155 15
24. Mississippi St. 5-2 150 16
25. Tulane 6-1 115

Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, Oregon St. 6, James Madison 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Florida St. 1, Minnesota 1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|23 XChange NexGen Security Workshop 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories