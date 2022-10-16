The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (31)
|7-0
|1530
|1
|2. Ohio St. (17)
|6-0
|1509
|2
|3. Tennessee (15)
|6-0
|1474
|6
|4. Michigan
|7-0
|1384
|5
|5. Clemson
|7-0
|1336
|4
|6. Alabama
|6-1
|1232
|3
|7. Mississippi
|7-0
|1173
|9
|8. TCU
|6-0
|1166
|13
|9. UCLA
|6-0
|1048
|11
|10. Oregon
|5-1
|953
|12
|11. Oklahoma St.
|5-1
|913
|8
|12. Southern Cal
|6-1
|861
|7
|13. Wake Forest
|5-1
|790
|14
|14. Syracuse
|6-0
|751
|18
|15. Utah
|5-2
|715
|20
|16. Penn St.
|5-1
|629
|10
|17. Kansas St.
|5-1
|599
|17
|18. Illinois
|6-1
|433
|24
|19. Kentucky
|5-2
|414
|22
|20. Texas
|5-2
|368
|22
|21. Cincinnati
|5-1
|321
|21
|22. North Carolina
|6-1
|210
|–
|23. NC State
|5-2
|155
|15
|24. Mississippi St.
|5-2
|150
|16
|25. Tulane
|6-1
|115
|–
Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, Oregon St. 6, James Madison 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Florida St. 1, Minnesota 1.
