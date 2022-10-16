The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking: Record

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (31) 7-0 1530 1 2. Ohio St. (17) 6-0 1509 2 3. Tennessee (15) 6-0 1474 6 4. Michigan 7-0 1384 5 5. Clemson 7-0 1336 4 6. Alabama 6-1 1232 3 7. Mississippi 7-0 1173 9 8. TCU 6-0 1166 13 9. UCLA 6-0 1048 11 10. Oregon 5-1 953 12 11. Oklahoma St. 5-1 913 8 12. Southern Cal 6-1 861 7 13. Wake Forest 5-1 790 14 14. Syracuse 6-0 751 18 15. Utah 5-2 715 20 16. Penn St. 5-1 629 10 17. Kansas St. 5-1 599 17 18. Illinois 6-1 433 24 19. Kentucky 5-2 414 22 20. Texas 5-2 368 22 21. Cincinnati 5-1 321 21 22. North Carolina 6-1 210 – 23. NC State 5-2 155 15 24. Mississippi St. 5-2 150 16 25. Tulane 6-1 115 –

Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, Oregon St. 6, James Madison 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Florida St. 1, Minnesota 1.

