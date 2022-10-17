The Top Twenty Five

On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
October 17, 2022 11:56 am
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2021-22 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

1. North Carolina (47)
0-0
1532

2. Gonzaga (12)
0-0
1479
1

1. North Carolina (47) 0-0 1532
2. Gonzaga (12) 0-0 1479 1
3. Houston (1) 0-0 1404 15
4. Kentucky (2) 0-0 1364 7
5. Kansas 0-0 1200 3
5. Baylor 0-0 1200 4
7. Duke 0-0 1168 9
8. UCLA 0-0 1093 11
9. Creighton 0-0 1060
10. Arkansas 0-0 1026 17
11. Tennessee 0-0 880 5
12. Texas 0-0 844 25
13. Indiana 0-0 745
14. TCU 0-0 735
15. Auburn 0-0 623 8
16. Villanova 0-0 578 6
17. Arizona 0-0 543 2
18. Virginia 0-0 462
19. San Diego St. 0-0 394
20. Alabama 0-0 281
21. Oregon 0-0 260
22. Michigan 0-0 229
23. Illinois 0-0 215 19
24. Dayton 0-0 170
25. Texas Tech 0-0 122 12

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan St. 35, Florida St. 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio St. 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Southern Cal 3, Florida 3, Toledo 1, UAB 1, Memphis 1, Virginia Tech 1, Notre Dame 1.

