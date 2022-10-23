The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (31)
|7-0
|1530
|1
|2. Ohio St. (18)
|7-0
|1513
|2
|3. Tennessee (13)
|7-0
|1476
|3
|4. Michigan
|7-0
|1382
|4
|5. Clemson (1)
|8-0
|1318
|5
|6. Alabama
|7-1
|1266
|6
|7. TCU
|7-0
|1213
|8
|8. Oregon
|6-1
|1114
|10
|9. Oklahoma St.
|6-1
|1064
|11
|10. Wake Forest
|6-1
|927
|13
|10. Southern Cal
|6-1
|927
|12
|12. UCLA
|6-1
|803
|9
|13. Penn St.
|6-1
|783
|16
|14. Utah
|5-2
|766
|15
|15. Mississippi
|7-1
|744
|7
|16. Syracuse
|6-1
|626
|14
|17. Illinois
|6-1
|508
|18
|18. LSU
|6-2
|502
|–
|19. Kentucky
|5-2
|429
|19
|20. Cincinnati
|6-1
|386
|21
|21. North Carolina
|6-1
|278
|22
|22. Kansas St.
|5-2
|272
|17
|23. Tulane
|7-1
|243
|25
|24. NC State
|5-2
|169
|23
|25. South Carolina
|5-2
|113
|–
Others receiving votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon St. 25, Mississippi St. 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, Washington 1, Florida St. 1, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1.
