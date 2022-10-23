The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking: Record

Pts

Prv 1. Georgia (31)

7-0

1530

1 2. Ohio St. (18)

7-0

1513

2

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (31) 7-0 1530 1 2. Ohio St. (18) 7-0 1513 2 3. Tennessee (13) 7-0 1476 3 4. Michigan 7-0 1382 4 5. Clemson (1) 8-0 1318 5 6. Alabama 7-1 1266 6 7. TCU 7-0 1213 8 8. Oregon 6-1 1114 10 9. Oklahoma St. 6-1 1064 11 10. Wake Forest 6-1 927 13 10. Southern Cal 6-1 927 12 12. UCLA 6-1 803 9 13. Penn St. 6-1 783 16 14. Utah 5-2 766 15 15. Mississippi 7-1 744 7 16. Syracuse 6-1 626 14 17. Illinois 6-1 508 18 18. LSU 6-2 502 – 19. Kentucky 5-2 429 19 20. Cincinnati 6-1 386 21 21. North Carolina 6-1 278 22 22. Kansas St. 5-2 272 17 23. Tulane 7-1 243 25 24. NC State 5-2 169 23 25. South Carolina 5-2 113 –

Others receiving votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon St. 25, Mississippi St. 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, Washington 1, Florida St. 1, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.