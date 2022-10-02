The Top Twenty Five

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
October 2, 2022 2:31 pm
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record
Pts
Prv

1. Alabama (25)
5-0
1523
2

2. Georgia (28)
5-0
1521
1

3. Ohio St. (10) 5-0 1488 3
4. Michigan 5-0 1348 4
5. Clemson 5-0 1345 5
6. Southern Cal 5-0 1233 6
7. Oklahoma St. 4-0 1182 9
8. Tennessee 4-0 1129 8
9. Mississippi 5-0 1068 14
10. Penn St. 5-0 959 11
11. Utah 4-1 884 12
12. Oregon 4-1 872 13
13. Kentucky 4-1 832 7
14. NC State 4-1 691 10
15. Wake Forest 4-1 627 22
16. BYU 4-1 604 19
17. TCU 4-0 514
18. UCLA 5-0 510
19. Kansas 5-0 476
20. Kansas St. 4-1 417 25
21. Washington 4-1 180 15
22. Syracuse 5-0 173
23. Mississippi St. 4-1 164
24. Cincinnati 4-1 134
25. LSU 4-1 108

Others receiving votes: Washington St. 91, Baylor 88, Florida St. 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2.

Top Stories