On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Top Twenty Five

The Associated Press
October 9, 2022 1:58 pm
< a min read
      

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record
Pts
Prv

1. Georgia (32)
6-0
1535
2

2. Ohio St. (20)
6-0
1507
3

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (32) 6-0 1535 2
2. Ohio St. (20) 6-0 1507 3
3. Alabama (11) 6-0 1489 1
4. Clemson 6-0 1348 5
5. Michigan 6-0 1319 4
6. Tennessee 5-0 1232 8
7. Southern Cal 6-0 1214 6
8. Oklahoma St. 5-0 1150 7
9. Mississippi 6-0 1061 9
10. Penn St. 5-0 974 10
11. UCLA 6-0 907 18
12. Oregon 5-1 893 12
13. TCU 5-0 819 17
14. Wake Forest 5-1 748 15
15. NC State 5-1 746 14
16. Mississippi St. 5-1 589 23
17. Kansas St. 5-1 559 20
18. Syracuse 5-0 393 22
19. Kansas 5-1 330 19
20. Utah 4-2 328 11
21. Cincinnati 5-1 257 24
22. Texas 4-2 150
22. Kentucky 4-2 150 13
24. Illinois 5-1 117
25. James Madison 5-0 105

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida St. 18, South Carolina 12, Washington St. 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose St. 1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|16 AAPA 2022 Annual Convention & Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories