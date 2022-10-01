On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Theo Day leads Northern Iowa over Indiana State 20-14

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 9:06 pm
< a min read
      

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Theo Day accounted for two touchdowns and Northern Iowa beat Indiana State 20-14 on Saturday.

Dawson Basinger’s 1-yard touchdown run pulled Indiana State to 17-14 with 7:41 remaining. But Day led Northern Iowa (2-3, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) on a 12-play, 57-yard drive that took up nearly six minutes and was capped by Matthew Cook’s 35-yard field goal with 1:44 to play.

On the ensuing series, the...

READ MORE

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Theo Day accounted for two touchdowns and Northern Iowa beat Indiana State 20-14 on Saturday.

Dawson Basinger’s 1-yard touchdown run pulled Indiana State to 17-14 with 7:41 remaining. But Day led Northern Iowa (2-3, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) on a 12-play, 57-yard drive that took up nearly six minutes and was capped by Matthew Cook’s 35-yard field goal with 1:44 to play.

On the ensuing series, the Sycamores drove to their 40 before Benny Sapp III intercepted a Gavin Screws’ pass to end it.

Day ran for a 6-yard touchdown in the first quarter and added an 18-yard TD pass to Alex Allen early in the third. Day finished 14-of-24 passing for 180 yards with another 21 yards rushing.

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

Screws completed 18 of 28 passes for 174 yards for Indiana State (1-3, 0-1).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2Saturday.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|8 BSides St. Louis!
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories