On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thomas has 3 TD runs, leads Samford over Furman 34-27

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 6:20 pm
< a min read
      

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jaylan Thomas ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns and Samford held off Furman for a 34-27 victory on Saturday.

After Furman (3-2, 1-1 Southern Conference) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, Michael Hiers threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Jay Stanton. Thomas added scoring runs from 28 and 14 yards out and Samford (4-1, 2-0) took the lead for good. quarter stretched the Bulldogs’ lead...

READ MORE

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jaylan Thomas ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns and Samford held off Furman for a 34-27 victory on Saturday.

After Furman (3-2, 1-1 Southern Conference) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, Michael Hiers threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Jay Stanton. Thomas added scoring runs from 28 and 14 yards out and Samford (4-1, 2-0) took the lead for good. quarter stretched the Bulldogs’ lead 27-17.

Hiers was 29-of-38 passing for 228 yards with two touchdown passes. Thomas carried the ball just five times.

Jace Wilson’s third touchdown pass of the game, a 2-yarder to Joshua Harris, capped a 15-play, 90-yard drive that pulled Furman to 34-27 with 2:03 remaining. The Paladins last possession ended on its 21-yard line with three seconds to go.

        Insight by Google: Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies across government. During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss cloud strategy, security and applications with agency and industry leaders.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|8 BSides St. Louis!
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories