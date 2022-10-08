Top-ranked Bison pull out 31-26 win over Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TaMerik Williams rushed for a career-high 145 yards and three touchdowns and FCS top-ranked North Dakota State rallied in the second half to beat Indiana State 31-26 on Saturday. Williams ran for a pair of third-quarter touchdowns when the Bison (5-1, 3-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) passed the Sycamores (1-4, 0-2), taking a 24-20 lead on Williams’ third TD run. Cam Miller’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Zach Mathis in the... READ MORE

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TaMerik Williams rushed for a career-high 145 yards and three touchdowns and FCS top-ranked North Dakota State rallied in the second half to beat Indiana State 31-26 on Saturday.

Williams ran for a pair of third-quarter touchdowns when the Bison (5-1, 3-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) passed the Sycamores (1-4, 0-2), taking a 24-20 lead on Williams’ third TD run.

Cam Miller’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Zach Mathis in the fourth quarter gave the Bison an 11-point cushion they would need after Cade Chambers threw a fade to Dante Hendrix to get the Sycamores within five with two minutes left. NDSU then recovered an onside kick.

Chambers finished with 162 yards passing and two scores and ran for another. Justin Dinka rushed for a career-high 156 yards on nine carries, including an 82-yard score, and Dante Hendrix added 109 yards receiving on seven catches, including two TDs. The Sycamores’ four touchdowns were one more than they had on offense all season.

