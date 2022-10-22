Tyler, Domschke help W. Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 16-10

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Sean Tyler ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, Palmer Domschke kicked three field goals and Western Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 16-10 Saturday night. Domschke, who also missed kicks of 39 yards in the first quarter and 51 in the fourth, made a 52-yard field goal with 3:50 left in the second quarter and a 46-yarder as time in the first half expired to give Western Michigan... READ MORE

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Sean Tyler ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, Palmer Domschke kicked three field goals and Western Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 16-10 Saturday night.

Domschke, who also missed kicks of 39 yards in the first quarter and 51 in the fourth, made a 52-yard field goal with 3:50 left in the second quarter and a 46-yarder as time in the first half expired to give Western Michigan (3-5, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) the lead for good at 6-3.

Tyler scored on a 20-yard run that capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive and made it 13-3 midway through the third.

Brett Gabbert completed 21 of 38 passes for 222 yards and his 9-yard touchdown run capped the scoring early in the fourth for the Redhawks.

Miami (3-5, 1-3) moved into Broncos territory in the closing seconds but the drive stalled when Gabbert’s fourth-and-10 pass intended for Jalen Walker was broken up.

