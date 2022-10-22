On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Udinski throws 3 TDs, Richmond rolls past Hampton 41-10

The Associated Press
October 22, 2022 6:09 pm
< a min read
      

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Reece Udinski threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns and Richmond cruised to a 41-10 win over Hampton on Saturday.

The Spiders (5-2, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) scored the first 17 points of the game and the the last 17 while piling up 498 yards and holding the Pirates (4-3, 1-3) to 255.

Udinski opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game when he connected with Jakob Herres for...

READ MORE

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Reece Udinski threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns and Richmond cruised to a 41-10 win over Hampton on Saturday.

The Spiders (5-2, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) scored the first 17 points of the game and the the last 17 while piling up 498 yards and holding the Pirates (4-3, 1-3) to 255.

Udinski opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game when he connected with Jakob Herres for 22 yards. Jer Garcia Jr. scored on a 14-yard run to cap an 80-yard drive.

Hampton got on the board with a 74-yard catch and run, Malcolm Mays to Darran Butts. The Spiders got that back with Udinski’s second TD pass before Hampton got a field goal on the last play of the half to trail 24-10.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

Richmond’s last TD was an 87-yard run by Fonnae Webb.

Udinski was 30-of-37 passing. Herres caught seven passes for 109 yards.

Mays was 16 of 32 for 214 with an interception and three sacks.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News