On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Undefeated Princeton forces 5 turnovers in win over Cornell

The Associated Press
October 29, 2022 5:23 pm
< a min read
      

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Blake Stenstrom connected with Andrei Iosivas 10 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and undefeated Princeton took advantage of five turnovers to beat Cornell 35-9 on Saturday.

The Princeton defense intercepted four passes, including Liam Johnson’s 89-yard pick-6 to cap the scoring midway through the fourth. Matthew Jester intercepted a pass on a 2-point conversion attempt and he hurdled the quarterback during a 100-yard return.

Stenstrom was 17 of...

READ MORE

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Blake Stenstrom connected with Andrei Iosivas 10 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and undefeated Princeton took advantage of five turnovers to beat Cornell 35-9 on Saturday.

The Princeton defense intercepted four passes, including Liam Johnson’s 89-yard pick-6 to cap the scoring midway through the fourth. Matthew Jester intercepted a pass on a 2-point conversion attempt and he hurdled the quarterback during a 100-yard return.

Stenstrom was 17 of 28 for 229 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for Princeton (7-0, 4-0 Ivy League). Ryan Butler rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown, setting the program record for freshman rushing touchdowns in a season with 10.

Jameson Wang was 22 of 32 for 200 yards with one touchdown for Cornell (4-3, 1-3). Matt Robbert had seven catches for 116 yards, and Nicholas Laboy added 82 yards receiving and a score.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|4 Columbus Cyber Security Summit
11|4 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
11|4 Army Scholarship Foundation Fall...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories