Undefeated Weber State beats Portland State 42-7

The Associated Press
October 15, 2022 8:19 pm
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bronson Barron threw three touchdown passes and Weber State defeated Portland State 42-7 on Saturday for the Wildcats’ eighth straight win.

The Wildcats’ previous loss came to Portland State last season. The win Saturday was the Weber State’s eighth consecutive road victory which came in Jay Hill’s 100th game as the Wildcats’ coach.

Portland State avoided a shutout with Dante Chachere’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Mataio Talalemotu with 6:18 to go. Those were the first points Weber State (6-0, 3-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked sixth in the FCS coaches poll, has given up in the fourth quarter this season.

Barron threw scoring passes to Haze Hadley, Hayden Meacham and . Dontae McMillan, Damon Bankston and Steven Shoats-Thomas added rushing touchdowns. Brown threw for 274 yards and was intercepted once.

Chachere threw for 167 yards with an interception for the Vikings (2-4, 1-2).

Weber State outgained Portland State 553-236.

