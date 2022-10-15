On Air: Meet the Press
UNT wins again in CUSA play, beats Louisiana Tech 47-27

The Associated Press
October 15, 2022 8:07 pm
< a min read
      

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Aune threw for two touchdowns, North Texas rolled up 475 yards on the ground and the Mean Green beat Louisiana Tech 47-27 on Saturday for their eighth straight Conference USA win.

Parker McNeil’s 58-yard pass to Tre Harris got the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1) within seven points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Mean Green (4-3, 3-0) got a pair of field goals from Ethan Mooney and a to pull away.

Isaika Ragsdale’s 1-yard TD run gave UNT the game’s first points and the Mean Green would lead thereafter, taking a 27-17 at halftime behind and Aune’s 51-yard pass to Jvaire Shorter.

UNT outgained Louisiana Tech 671-504 with the Mean Green defense collecting seven sacks, three by Mazin Richards and 2 1/2 by Roderick Brown. Aune threw for 196 yards with an interception. Adeyi had 122 yards rushing, Oscar Adaway III 113 and Kaylon Horton 97.

McNeil threw for 424 yards and two scores. Smoke Harris had 156 yards receiving and Tre Harris 129.

___

