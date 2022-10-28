On Air: Agency in Focus
US midfielder De la Torre out for 3 weeks before World Cup

The Associated Press
October 28, 2022 1:15 pm
MADRID (AP) — American midfielder Luca de la Torre has sustained a leg injury that will sideline him for three weeks, his Spanish club Celta Vigo said Friday, with the World Cup less than a month away.

Celta said De la Torre has a muscle tear in his left leg.

He last played for the U.S. national team in a friendly against Japan in September.

The 24-year-old player joined Celta this summer, signing a four-year contract. He has made just five appearances for Celta this season, all as a substitute, totaling 54 minutes, following his transfer from the Dutch club Heracles.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories