VAR calls help West Ham beat Bournemouth 2-0 in EPL

The Associated Press
October 24, 2022 5:17 pm
LONDON (AP) — West Ham was helped by two VAR calls for its goals in beating Bournemouth 2-0 in the English Premier League on Monday.

Kurt Zouma’s 45th-minute header came moments after a corner swung in from the right struck fellow West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer on the arm as he jumped to meet the ball inside the six-yard box.

The video review judged the handball was accidental.

Then, as the match entered second-half stoppage...

Then, as the match entered second-half stoppage time, a cross by substitute Vladimir Coufal hit the arm of Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura as he tried to block the ball.

VAR suggested the on-field referee look again at the incident on the pitchside monitor and a penalty was awarded, dispatched by Saïd Benrahma.

West Ham climbed to 10th place, one point and four spots above Bournemouth.

It was a second straight loss for Bournemouth.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

