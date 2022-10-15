Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Westbrook injures hamstring in Lakers’ preseason finale

The Associated Press
October 15, 2022 2:11 am
< a min read
      

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Russell Westbrook left the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason finale because of an injured left hamstring after five scoreless minutes off the bench Friday night.

Coming off the bench for the first time since he was a rookie, Westbrook entered midway through the first quarter in the Lakers’ 133-86 loss to Sacramento. He missed two 3-pointers and had two turnovers.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 12 points, playing 20 minutes. Los...

READ MORE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Russell Westbrook left the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason finale because of an injured left hamstring after five scoreless minutes off the bench Friday night.

Coming off the bench for the first time since he was a rookie, Westbrook entered midway through the first quarter in the Lakers’ 133-86 loss to Sacramento. He missed two 3-pointers and had two turnovers.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 12 points, playing 20 minutes. Los Angeles also was without Anthony Davis, with the big man skipping the trip for precautionary reasons because of lower-back tightness.

The Lakers are set to open the regular season Tuesday night at defending champion Golden State.

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|21 Why MultiCloud: How One DOE National...
10|21 Procurement Playbook: Doing Business...
10|21 The Art of the 1-Page Strategy...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories