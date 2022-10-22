On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Wilson leads William & Mary to 44-24 victory over Towson

The Associated Press
October 22, 2022 9:10 pm
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw two touchdown passes and William & Mary rolled to a 44-24 victory over Towson on Saturday.

Donavyn Lester scored on a 1-yard run and Wilson connected with Caylin Newton for a 12-yard touchdown as William & Mary (6-1, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) grabbed a 14-3 lead after one quarter.

The Tribe upped their lead to 20-3 when holder Andrew Piercy tossed the ball to kicker Ethan Chang for a 17-yard touchdown on a fake field-goal attempt. Lester’s 3-yard touchdown run and a Chang field goal made it 30-3 at halftime.

Wilson completed 8 of 15 passes for 164 yards for William & Mary. He connected with Lachlan Pitts for an 83-yard touchdown on the Tribe’s first play of the second half. Malachi Imoh rushed eight times for 94 of the Tribe’s 300 yards on the ground.

Tyrrell Pigrome completed 16 of 28 passes for 179 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Towson (2-5, 0-4). He also carried 22 times for 112 yards and a score.

