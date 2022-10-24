World Series coverage advisory

Here are some of the stories AP is moving ahead of the World Series. Game 1 is Friday. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan via the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org. Please contact Ed Montes (emontes@ap.org) with questions. All times Eastern. Eds: Will be updated. MONDAY BBO–World Series-Astros-Excellence

Here are some of the stories AP is moving ahead of the World Series. Game 1 is Friday. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan via the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org. Please contact Ed Montes (emontes@ap.org) with questions. All times Eastern.

Eds: Will be updated.

MONDAY

BBO–World Series-Astros-Excellence

The Houston Astros are off to the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons. It’s a remarkable show of staying power for the franchise, particularly in a baseball era that includes a 12-team playoff gauntlet. Yet the dichotomy of this generation of Astros will probably never go away. SENT: 700 words, photos.

TUESDAY

BBO—World Series-Harper vs. Trout

They both came up to the big leagues in the early 2010s as can’t miss kids, and the debate about who is better has lasted more than a decade. Some love Bryce Harper. Others say Mike Trout is better. It’s a close race: they’ve combined for five MVPs, 17 All-Star appearances and are both ultrarich after signing megadeals. But Harper is the first to play in a World Series and has his signature postseason moment after leading the Phillies with a huge Game 5 homer in the NLCS. By David Brandt. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 5 p.m.

Also: Capsules on both teams.

WEDNESDAY

BBO—World Series-Phillies-Schwarber

PHILADELPHIA – Kyle Schwarber has Paul Bunyan strength and there’s almost something mythical about his home runs. He sets the tone from the leadoff spot and has become a bit of a cult figure in his first season with the Phillies. The Phillies may go as far as he takes them – and if his nearly 1,500 feet of home runs in the NLCS showed anything, he can take them deep into the postseason. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos.

THURSDAY

BBO—World Series-Philly Fever

PHILADELPHIA – What a time in Philly sports! The Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL. The Union are a win away from playing for the MLS championship. But leading the sports renaissance in Philly are the Phillies, the baseball team that has everyone talking and every fan going wild. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.