Yale overcomes 5 turnovers to beat winless Bucknell 29-9

The Associated Press
October 15, 2022 4:37 pm
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Quarterback Nolan Grooms rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another, and Yale overcame five turnovers to beat winless Bucknell 29-9 on Saturday.

Yale led 7-3 at halftime after Grooms connected with David Pantelis for a 13-yard touchdown to cap a 97-yard drive. The Bulldogs’ first drive of the second half ended with Grooms’ 9-yard touchdown run. Grooms added a 14-yard touchdown and a 21-yarder to cap the scoring with 3:43 left in the fourth.

Yale (4-1) won its fourth straight game. Bucknell (0-6) has lost 13 consecutive dating to last season.

Grooms rushed for 95 yards and passed for 209 yards with four interceptions. Tre Peterson added 84 yards rushing.

Bucknell took a 3-0 lead after set up a 39-yard field goal by Matt Schearer. The Bison defense also forced punts on Yale’s first three drives.

Gavin Pringle grabbed Bucknell’s fourth interception on the opening play of the fourth quarter.

