Sports News

Yale rushes for 366 yards, 3 TDs in win over Howard

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 5:57 pm
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Tre Peterson rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown, Nolan Grooms added 130 yards rushing and a score, and Yale beat Howard 34-26 on Saturday.

Yale scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter for a 17-3 lead. After Howard pulled within 27-20 with 5:02 left in the fourth quarter, Peterson broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown to build a two-touchdown lead.

Joshua Pitsenberger added 87 yards, on nine carries, and a touchdown as Yale rushed for 366 yards. Grooms was also 10 of 24 for 111 yards passing with one touchdown and an interception.

Yale (2-1) won its home debut despite turning it over three times.

Quinton Williams completed 23 of 43 for 226 yards with two interceptions for Howard (1-4), which was coming off a 31-0 victory over Morehouse before a crowd of 35,042 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.. Kasey Hawthorne had seven grabs for 112 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Sports News

Top Stories