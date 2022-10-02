Yankees and Orioles play to determine series winner

Baltimore Orioles (81-77, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (97-60, first in the AL East) New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (4-7, 5.11 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Yankees: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-0) LINE: Yankees -188, Orioles +158; over/under is 7 runs

Baltimore Orioles (81-77, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (97-60, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (4-7, 5.11 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Yankees: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-0)

LINE: Yankees -188, Orioles +158; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

New York has a 57-23 record at home and a 97-60 record overall. The Yankees are 59-23 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Baltimore is 37-43 in road games and 81-77 overall. Orioles pitchers have a collective 3.99 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the 19th time these teams meet this season. The Yankees hold a 12-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with a .313 batting average, and has 28 doubles, 61 home runs, 110 walks and 130 RBI. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-33 with three home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 33 home runs while slugging .464. Ryan Mountcastle is 12-for-37 with a double, a triple and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .269 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .266 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

