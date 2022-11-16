Aaron Rodgers, Packers in desperate mode facing Titans

Aaron Rodgers has won plenty of games throughout his career so it’s no surprise he’s been successful on Thursday nights, going 11-5. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers need another win this week against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans to help them climb into the playoff race after a poor start. The Packers (4-6) snapped a five-game losing streak with an upset over the Dallas Cowboys. They’re back at Lambeau Field to take on the... READ MORE

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers need another win this week against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans to help them climb into the playoff race after a poor start. The Packers (4-6) snapped a five-game losing streak with an upset over the Dallas Cowboys. They’re back at Lambeau Field to take on the Titans (6-3).

“It’s obviously a big advantage for us to sleep in our own beds and have our crowd, but I think it just comes down to the study time, just being locked in,” Rodgers said. “These are long days. We’re going through a lot of different plays. We’re cramming it in, two days into one day.”

Rodgers has thrown 15 touchdowns with one interception and has a 112.5 passer rating in his past six Thursday games.

With a trip to Philadelphia to face the Eagles (8-1) up next, the Packers have a tough road to get back to .500. Led by Derrick Henry, the Titans have won six of seven after opening with two losses.

The Packers are 3-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks likes the Packers because they’re already a desperate team in November.

PACKERS, 24-20

Washington (minus 3 1/2) at Houston

The Commanders have won four of five to reach .500 after handing the Eagles their first loss of the season. It’s a tough spot for the Commandeers (5-5) against the Texans (1-7-1). Short week, back-to-back road games, coming off an emotional win against a divisional rival is a setup for a letdown.

UPSET SPECIAL: TEXANS, 20-19

Detroit (plus 3) at New York Giants

Saquon Barkley is facing the second-worst run defense so the Giants (7-2) can run it all day against the Lions (3-6).

BEST BET: GIANTS, 27-20

Carolina (plus 12 1/2) at Baltimore

Baker Mayfield is back under center for the Panthers (3-7). The Ravens (6-3) have won three in a row and coming off a bye.

RAVENS, 28-16

Cleveland (plus 8 1/2) at Buffalo

Josh Allen needs to stop turning the ball over in the red zone or the Bills (6-3) won’t live up to Super Bowl expectations.

BILLS, 30-17

Philadelphia (minus 6 1/2) at Indianapolis

The Eagles (8-1) weren’t going to go undefeated. The Colts (4-5-1) are undefeated under interim coach Jeff Saturday.

EAGLES, 26-20

New York Jets (plus 3 1/2) at New England

The Jets (6-3) bounced back from a home loss to the Patriots with a huge upset over the Bills before a bye. The Patriots (5-4) have won four of five.

PATRIOTS, 20-18

Los Angeles Rams (plus 4) at New Orleans

The Super Bowl hangover bit the Rams (3-6). The Saints 3-7) weren’t supposed to be this bad.

SAINTS, 23-20

Chicago (plus 3) at Atlanta

Justin Fields is showing dynamic playmaking ability for the Bears (3-7). The Falcons (4-6) are only one game out of first in a weak NFC South.

FALCONS, 24-19

Las Vegas (plus 2 1/2) at Denver

Two first-year coaches who’ve been major disappointments. The Raiders (2-7) are going for the season sweep against the Broncos (3-6).

BRONCOS, 23-17

Dallas (minus 1 1/2) at Minnesota

An 8-1 team coming off a road win against a Super Bowl favorite is somehow a home underdog. The Vikings are getting no respect from oddsmakers. This is the ultimate definition of the line dictating the pick.

COWBOYS, 27-24

Cincinnati (minus 4 1/2) at Pittsburgh

Which version of the Bengals (5-4) shows up? The Steelers (3-6) already beat them in Cincinnati in Week 1.

BENGALS, 28-16

Kansas City (minus 6 1/2) at Los Angeles Chargers

The injury-depleted Chargers (5-4) may be getting wideouts Mike Williams and Keenan Allen back. The Chiefs (7-2) have taken first place in the conference and don’t want to look back.

CHIEFS, 30-26

San Francisco (minus 8) at Arizona in Mexico City

The Cardinals (4-6) have a better chance with “home” games outside Arizona considering their record at home under Kliff Kingsbury. The 49ers (5-4) have their sights set on first place.

49ERS, 24-22

2022 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 7-7. Against spread: 7-7.

Season: Straight up: 86-64. Against spread: 78-69-3.

Thursday Night: Straight up: 6-4. Against spread: 4-6.

Monday Night: Straight up: 5-6. Against spread: 5-6.

Best Bet: Straight up: 7-3. Against spread: 7-3.

Upset Special: Straight up: 4-6. Against spread: 5-4-1.

