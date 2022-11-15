Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Abilene Christian secures 104-46 win over McMurry

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 11:37 pm
< a min read
      

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Cameron Steele’s 15 points helped Abilene Christian defeat McMurry 104-46 on Tuesday night.

Steele was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Wildcats (2-1). Ali Abdou Dibba shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to add 13 points. Tobias Cameron was 4 of 5 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish...

READ MORE

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Cameron Steele’s 15 points helped Abilene Christian defeat McMurry 104-46 on Tuesday night.

Steele was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Wildcats (2-1). Ali Abdou Dibba shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to add 13 points. Tobias Cameron was 4 of 5 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The War Hawks (0-1) were led by Rob Charles, who recorded 11 points and three steals. CJ LeBlanc added 10 points and two steals for McMurry. In addition, Matt Pena had six points.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technology: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about the mission and how data is being used for better decision making at the Navy Reserve.

Abilene Christian hosts Wright State in its next matchup on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|22 govDelivery Administrator Training 101
11|22 The 2022 Analytics & BI Platforms...
11|22 IQM2 Q&A - Bring Your Questions...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories