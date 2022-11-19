Trending:
Abmas scores 24 as Oral Roberts beats Oklahoma Baptist 98-86

The Associated Press
November 19, 2022
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas had 24 points in Oral Roberts’ 98-86 victory against Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday night.

Abmas added 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (3-2). Issac McBride scored 21 points, going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. DeShang Weaver was 5-of-8 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Bison were led by DJ Freeman, who recorded 18 points and six rebounds. Oklahoma Baptist also got 14 points and six assists from Trey Doomes. In addition, Paul King had 11 points, five assists and three steals.

Oral Roberts visits Utah State in its next matchup on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

