Adams’ 25 lead George Washington over New Hampshire 75-54

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 7:07 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brendan Adams’ 25 points helped George Washington defeat New Hampshire 75-54 on Saturday night.

Adams also added seven rebounds for the Colonials (4-2). Hunter Dean added 10 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field, and he also had eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Wildcats (2-3) were led by Matt Herasme, who posted 15 points and four assists. Nazim Derry added 15 points and Clarence O. Daniels II had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

