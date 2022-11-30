Akot nets 20, Western Kentucky takes down Austin Peay 75-74

Trending:
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Emmanuel Akot’s 20 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Austin Peay 75-74 on Wednesday night.

Akot was 8 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Hilltoppers (7-1). Jamarion Sharp scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added nine rebounds and six blocks. Jairus Hamilton was 5 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Governors (3-5) were led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who posted 19 points and six rebounds. Cameron Copeland added 15 points for Austin Peay. Carlos Paez also had 14 points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

