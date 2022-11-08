Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Albany (N.Y.) defeats Immaculata 74-47

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 9:55 pm
< a min read
      

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Justin Neely scored 16 points as Albany (N.Y.) beat Immaculata 74-47 on Tuesday night.

Neely added nine rebounds for the Great Danes (1-1). Sarju Patel scored 11 points and added four steals. Aaron Reddish recorded 10 points.

The Mighty Macs (0-1) were led in scoring by Tim Schultice, who finished with seven points. Immaculata also got seven points and two blocks from Tyler Tillery.

NEXT UP

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Justin Neely scored 16 points as Albany (N.Y.) beat Immaculata 74-47 on Tuesday night.

Neely added nine rebounds for the Great Danes (1-1). Sarju Patel scored 11 points and added four steals. Aaron Reddish recorded 10 points.

The Mighty Macs (0-1) were led in scoring by Tim Schultice, who finished with seven points. Immaculata also got seven points and two blocks from Tyler Tillery.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Technomile: Behind every successful federal contractor is a contract management team that deftly blends human and technology expertise to gather institutional knowledge, offer critical customer insights and drive revenue. Find out how they do it!

Albany plays Siena on the road on Saturday. Immaculata visits Delaware State on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|15 Tyndall AFB Tech Expo
11|15 Reporting Requirements Made Easy with...
11|15 Keeping the Government Workforce...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories