Allen’s 20 help St. Thomas knock off Milwaukee 76-72

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 5:32 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brooks Allen had 20 points in St. Thomas’ 76-72 victory over Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Allen added six rebounds and six assists for the Tommies (5-2). Riley Miller scored 18 points while going 6 of 15 (5 for 11 from distance). Kendall Blue recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Panthers (2-3) were led in scoring by Ahmad Rand, who finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Justin Thomas added 14 points and two blocks for Milwaukee. In addition, Angelo Stuart had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories