Allick, House lead New Mexico to 84-63 romp over SMU

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 11:43 pm
< a min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — Josiah Allick and Jaelen House scored 18 points apiece in New Mexico’s 84-63 win against SMU on Tuesday night.

Allick added nine rebounds for the Lobos (3-0). House added 1five assists and three steals. Jamal Mashburn Jr. recorded 16 points and was 7-of-14 shooting.

Zhruic Phelps led the way for the Mustangs (1-2) with 16 points. Zach Nutall added 13 points and three steals for SMU.

Both teams play again on Saturday. New Mexico hosts New Mexico State and SMU hosts Evansville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

