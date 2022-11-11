On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Alston scores 18 points, leads Loyola Chicago past UIC 70-63

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 11:50 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Philip Alston had 18 points in Loyola Chicago’s 70-63 win against UIC on Friday night.

Alston added seven rebounds for the Ramblers (2-0). Ben Schwieger was 6 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to add 14 points. Tom Welch finished 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Trevante Anderson led the Flames (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and four steals. Jace Carter added 17 points and two steals for UIC. In addition, Toby Okani finished with 10 points.

Loyola Chicago plays Thursday against Tulsa, and UIC hosts Jacksonville State on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports News

