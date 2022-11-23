On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
American knocks off Georgetown for 1st time since 1982

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnny O’Neil scored 16 points, Geoff Sprouse added 15 points and American defeated Georgetown 74-70 on Wednesday for its first victory against the Hoyas since Dec. 15, 1982.

American trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half and Georgetown led 40-30 at the break. Elijah Stephens gave the Eagles their first lead of the second half with 11:06 remaining.

Sprouse sank a wide open 3-pointer, during an 8-0 run. for a 59-55 lead and American stayed in front for the final 8:33. Sprouse made four free throws in the final 19 seconds to seal it.

Jaxon Knotek added 14 points for the Eagles (3-2), which had 18 of the game’s 35 turnovers.

Primo Spears led the way for the Hoyas (3-3) with 15 points and six assists. Akok Akok added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Georgetown.

Georgetown was playing without its second-leading scorer Brandon Murray.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

