Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American wins 58-53 against NJIT

The Associated Press
November 19, 2022 8:04 pm
< a min read
      

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Elijah Stephens scored 14 points as American beat NJIT 58-53 on Saturday night.

Stephens added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Eagles (2-2). Matt Rogers scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Geoff Sprouse shot 2 for 4 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

The Highlanders (0-4) were led in scoring by Miles Coleman, who...

READ MORE

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Elijah Stephens scored 14 points as American beat NJIT 58-53 on Saturday night.

Stephens added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Eagles (2-2). Matt Rogers scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Geoff Sprouse shot 2 for 4 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

The Highlanders (0-4) were led in scoring by Miles Coleman, who finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals. NJIT also got eight points and nine rebounds from Kevin Osawe. In addition, Da’mir Faison finished with eight points.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Illumio: As civilian and defense agencies work through the nuances of incorporating zero trust strategies, the question becomes: How can this process be sped up? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss with agency and industry leaders.

American’s next game is Wednesday against Georgetown on the road, while NJIT visits Sacred Heart on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News