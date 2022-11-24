On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Anderson has 15, FGCU knocks off UMKC 73-59

The Associated Press
November 24, 2022 12:17 am
< a min read
      

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Zach Anderson had 15 points in FGCU’s 73-59 victory against UMKC on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Anderson added 10 rebounds for the Eagles (5-2). Isaiah Thompson scored 14 points, shooting 3 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Dahmir Bishop shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3...

READ MORE

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Zach Anderson had 15 points in FGCU’s 73-59 victory against UMKC on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Anderson added 10 rebounds for the Eagles (5-2). Isaiah Thompson scored 14 points, shooting 3 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Dahmir Bishop shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

Rayquawndis Mitchell led the way for the Kangaroos (3-5) with 29 points. Shemarri Allen added 10 points for UMKC. Allen David Mukeba Jr. also had four points and 14 rebounds.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|30 Wisconsin Digital Government Summit
11|30 Red Hat Ansible Security Workshop
11|30 Enterprise to the Edge: Agency Guide to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories