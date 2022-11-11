Trending:
Antwi-Boasiako scores 21, SFA beats Gardner-Webb 86-71

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 12:21 am
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Nana Antwi-Boasiako scored 21 points as SFA beat Gardner-Webb 86-71 on Thursday night.

Antwi-Boasiako had seven rebounds for the ‘Jacks (2-0). Roti Ware added 16 points while shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and five assists. Latrell Jossell was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13...

Antwi-Boasiako had seven rebounds for the ‘Jacks (2-0). Roti Ware added 16 points while shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and five assists. Latrell Jossell was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-2) were led in scoring by Julien Soumaoro, who finished with 14 points. Gardner-Webb also got 13 points from Quest Aldridge. Kareem Reid also had 12 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories