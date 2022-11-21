On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 2

The Associated Press
November 21, 2022 4:29 pm
< a min read
      

Highlights from the second day of the World Cup in Qatar on Monday.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by Genesys: Federal News Network reporters take a look at efforts at Customs and Border Protection, the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Veterans Affairs Department to share insights on how agencies are tackling the CX challenge.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News