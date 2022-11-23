On Air: What's Working in Washington
Appalachian St. earns 74-70 victory over East Tennessee St.

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 10:02 pm
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Gregory had 14 points in Appalachian State’s 74-70 win against East Tennessee State on Wednesday night.

Gregory shot 3 of 9 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line for the Mountaineers (5-2). Tyree Boykin scored 13 points while going 5 of 7 (1 for 3 from distance), and added three steals. Dibaji Walker was 5 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw...

Gregory shot 3 of 9 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line for the Mountaineers (5-2). Tyree Boykin scored 13 points while going 5 of 7 (1 for 3 from distance), and added three steals. Dibaji Walker was 5 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jalen Haynes led the Buccaneers (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds. East Tennessee State also got 13 points and three steals from Deanthony Tipler. Josh Taylor also recorded 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories