Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Appalachian State wins 79-74 in OT against NC Central

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 9:38 pm
< a min read
      

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Boykin scored 20 points as Appalachian State beat North Carolina Central 79-74 in overtime on Thursday night.

CJ Huntley added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (2-0). Terence Harcum finished with 14 points.

The Eagles (0-2) were led by Justin Wright, who recorded 17 points and six rebounds. Brendan Medley-Bacon added 16 points and two blocks.

Wright forced overtime with a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer.

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Boykin scored 20 points as Appalachian State beat North Carolina Central 79-74 in overtime on Thursday night.

CJ Huntley added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (2-0). Terence Harcum finished with 14 points.

The Eagles (0-2) were led by Justin Wright, who recorded 17 points and six rebounds. Brendan Medley-Bacon added 16 points and two blocks.

Wright forced overtime with a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

NEXT UP

Appalachian State plays Tuesday against Louisville on the road. N.C. Central visits Liberty on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|17 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
11|17 MuleSoft Automation Lunch and Learn
11|17 Delivering War-Winning Software with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories