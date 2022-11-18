On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Appleby scores 23 again, Wake Forest beats La Salle 75-63

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 5:10 pm
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 23 points for the second straight game, Damari Monsanto had four 3-pointers and 14 points, and Wake Forest beat La Salle 75-63 on Friday at the Jamaica Classic.

Appleby scored nine straight Wake Forest points early in the second half to take a 48-42 lead. He also scored nine points during a 17-5 run later in the half for a 19-point lead at 73-54.

Freshman Zach Keller added 11 points and Andrew Carr had 10 points for Wake Forest (4-0), which plays again in the Montego Bay Division on Sunday.

Appleby was also the hero on Tuesday when made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in overtime, after a floor-length pass, for a 68-65 victory over Utah Valley. The Demon Deacons threw the inbounds pass to 7-foot-1 Matthew Marsh, who passed it out to a trailing Appleby for the wide open winner.

Josh Nickelberry led La Salle (2-2) with six 3-pointers and 24 points. Fousseyni Drame had eight points and nine rebounds. Khalil Brantley, averaging 17 points per game, was held to seven points on 2-of-9 shooting.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

