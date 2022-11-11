Trending:
Archibald leads Tarleton State over Kansas Christian 95-49

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 12:55 am
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tydan Archibald scored 15 points as Tarleton State beat Kansas Christian 95-49 on Thursday.

Archibald added three steals for the Texans (1-1). Garry Clark scored 14 points while going 7 of 9 from the field, and added five rebounds. Lajae Jones finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 13 points.

Boog Lewis finished with 17 points for the Falcons (0-2). Jamal Clark added 16 points and three steals for Kansas Christian. Jahreese Jordan also put up six points and two steals.

Tarleton State visits Belmont in its next matchup on November 18.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

