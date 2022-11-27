On Air: Federal News Network program
Arkansas State earns 90-65 win over Bethel (TN)

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 6:02 pm
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Malcolm Farrington’s 18 points helped Arkansas State defeat Bethel (TN) 90-65 on Sunday night.

Farrington was 5 of 10 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Red Wolves (4-3). Markise Davis scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Julian Lual shot 3 of 4 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Querrion Gadson finished with 13 points and three steals for the Wildcats (0-1). Keyshawn Kennedy added 10 points and two steals for Bethel (TN). In addition, Gavin Thompson had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

