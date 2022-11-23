On Air: What's Working in Washington
Ashby scores 22 as Queens downs Lynchburg 107-72

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 8:57 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Ashby’s 22 points off of the bench helped Queens to a 107-72 victory over Lynchburg on Wednesday night.

Ashby added five assists for the Royals (5-1). AJ McKee scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Gavin Rains recorded 14 points and shot 7 of 10 from the field.

Jordan Parham led the Hornets in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Landon Sutton added 12 points for Lynchburg. Cuddah Savage also put up 11 points and four assists.

Queens entered halftime up 54-31.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

