Aune’s 5 TD passes powers North Texas past FIU 52-14

The Associated Press
November 5, 2022 8:01 pm
1 min read
      

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Aune passed for 384 yards and five touchdowns — all in the first half — and North Texas romped to a 52-14 victory over Florida International on Saturday.

Ayo Adeyi ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Aune sandwiched a 45-yard scoring strike to Jordan Smart and a 10-yarder to freshman Var’Keyes Gumms around an Ethan Mooney field goal as North Texas (6-4, 5-1 Conference USA) led 24-0 after one quarter.

Aune connected with Jyaire Shorter for a 57-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and followed with a 6-yard scoring toss to Ikaika Ragsdale for a 38-0 lead. Aune and Shorter hooked up for a 35-yard score and the Mean Green led 45-14 at halftime.

Stone Earle’s 1-yard touchdown run for North Texas ended an 18-play, 97-yard drive in the fourth quarter and was the only score of the second half.

Aune completed 25 of 34 passes for 414 yards. His only blemishes were a pair of interceptions, the second of which was returned for a Florida International (4-5, 2-3) touchdown in the second quarter. Reggie Peterson picked off Aune and returned it 79 yards before fumbling. Teammate Adrian Cole scooped it up and went the final 4 yards for the score.

EJ Wilson Jr. got the Panthers on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

