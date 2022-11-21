Austin Peay beats Albany 74-59

Trending:
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 23 points in Austin Peay’s 74-59 win over Albany (N.Y.) on Monday.

Hutchins-Everett added nine rebounds for the Governors (3-2). Caleb Stone-Carrawell shot 5 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Carlos Paez was 3 of 6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. and Da’Kquan Davis each scored 13 points for the Great Danes (2-4). Jonathan Beagle recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

