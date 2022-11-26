Australia beats Tunisia 1-0 to revive its World Cup campaign

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 on Saturday to revive its chances of advancing from the group stage at the World Cup. Mitchell Duke gave Australia the lead midway through the first half with a header. Defending champion France and Australia lead Group D with three points each, while Denmark and Tunisia have one point each. France was playing Denmark later.

In the final round of group games on Wednesday, Tunisia plays France and Australia meets Denmark.

