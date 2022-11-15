Trending:
Avdalovic scores 19 as Pacific downs North Dakota 93-63

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 11:07 pm
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Luke Avdalovic had 19 points in Pacific’s 93-63 win over North Dakota on Tuesday night.

Avdalovic shot 7 for 8, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (2-1). Cam Denson shot 6 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Jordan Ivy-Curry was 7 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 16 points.

The Fightin’ Hawks (1-2) were led by Matt Norman, who posted 18 points. Tsotne Tsartsidze added 12 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota. In addition, B.J. Omot finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

