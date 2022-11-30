Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Avila scores 16, Indiana State knocks off Drake 75-73

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 9:52 pm
< a min read
      

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Robbie Avila’s 16 points helped Indiana State defeat Drake 75-73 on Wednesday night.

Avila had eight rebounds for the Sycamores (7-1). Cameron Henry scored 14 points while shooting 2 of 6 from the field and 10 for 12 from the line. Courvoisier McCauley recorded 12 points and was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).

Roman Penn finished with 32 points, four assists and three steals for the...

READ MORE

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Robbie Avila’s 16 points helped Indiana State defeat Drake 75-73 on Wednesday night.

Avila had eight rebounds for the Sycamores (7-1). Cameron Henry scored 14 points while shooting 2 of 6 from the field and 10 for 12 from the line. Courvoisier McCauley recorded 12 points and was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).

Roman Penn finished with 32 points, four assists and three steals for the Bulldogs (6-1). Drake also got 15 points, six rebounds and two steals from Tucker DeVries. Darnell Brodie also had 10 points.

___

        Insight by GDIT: During part 1 of this exclusive webinar series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss ICAM with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|7 Nellis Nevada AFB Las Vegas Tech &...
12|7 The Fundamentals of Application...
12|7 Edge Computing: Bringing Mission from...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories