Ayers scores 26, Bowling Green defeats Oakland 87-82

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 9:52 pm
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Leon Ayers III’s 26 points helped Bowling Green defeat Oakland 87-82 on Friday night.

Ayers also contributed three steals for the Falcons (2-0). Chandler Turner scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds. Kaden Metheny recorded 15 points, all on 3-pointers.

The Golden Grizzlies (1-1) were led in scoring by Trey Townsend, who finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Jalen Moore added 18 points, eight assists and two steals for Oakland. Rocket Watts finished with 13 points.

Bowling Green’s next game is Tuesday against Wright State on the road, and Oakland hosts Oklahoma State on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

