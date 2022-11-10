Ayesa’s 23 lead William & Mary past Mid-Atlantic Christian

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Miguel Ayesa scored 23 points as William & Mary beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 116-40 on Thursday night. Ayesa was 8 of 10 shooting (7 for 9 from distance) for the Tribe (1-1). Jake Milkereit scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Jack Karasinski recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 8 from the field. Jeremiah Dickerson led the way for the Mustangs with 11 points. ___

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Miguel Ayesa scored 23 points as William & Mary beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 116-40 on Thursday night.

Ayesa was 8 of 10 shooting (7 for 9 from distance) for the Tribe (1-1). Jake Milkereit scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Jack Karasinski recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 8 from the field.

Jeremiah Dickerson led the way for the Mustangs with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.