Ayesa’s 23 lead William & Mary past Mid-Atlantic Christian

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 11:06 pm
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Miguel Ayesa scored 23 points as William & Mary beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 116-40 on Thursday night.

Ayesa was 8 of 10 shooting (7 for 9 from distance) for the Tribe (1-1). Jake Milkereit scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Jack Karasinski recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 8 from the field.

Jeremiah Dickerson led the way for the Mustangs with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories