Bairstow, Funk power Utah State past Utah Valley 75-58

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 1:45 am
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Sean Bairstow had 19 points in Utah State’s 75-58 victory over Utah Valley in a season opener on Monday night.

Bairstow also contributed eight rebounds for the Aggies. Taylor Funk added 18 points and 14 rebounds. Max Shulga had 14 points and six rebounds.

Aziz Bandaogo led the way for the Wolverines with 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Utah Valley got 13 points from Cameron Alford. Justin Harmon put up nine points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Utah Valley hosts Western Colorado on Wednesday and Bradley visits Utah State on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

