Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baker puts up 17 as Colgate beats Monmouth 85-66

The Associated Press
November 21, 2022 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Chandler Baker had 17 points in Colgate’s 85-66 victory against Monmouth on Monday night.

Baker was 5 of 7 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Raiders (4-2). Ryan Moffatt scored 16 points and added five steals. Tucker Richardson was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals.

The Hawks (0-5)...

READ MORE

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Chandler Baker had 17 points in Colgate’s 85-66 victory against Monmouth on Monday night.

Baker was 5 of 7 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Raiders (4-2). Ryan Moffatt scored 16 points and added five steals. Tucker Richardson was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals.

The Hawks (0-5) were led in scoring by Myles Foster, who finished with 12 points and two steals. Monmouth also got 10 points from Myles Ruth. In addition, Jayden Doyle finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Illumio: As civilian and defense agencies work through the nuances of incorporating zero trust strategies, the question becomes: How can this process be sped up? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss with agency and industry leaders.

These two teams both play Friday. Colgate plays Delaware while Monmouth hosts Cornell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|28 New York City Technology Forum
11|28 I/ITSEC 2022
11|28 Auditing Cyber Security Programs (24...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories